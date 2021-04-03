Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 82,162 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 140.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,162 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAA. Oppenheimer upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

