Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 926 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Chart Industries worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Chart Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $145.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $166.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.62.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.13.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

