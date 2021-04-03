Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,947 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.28% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 141,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

