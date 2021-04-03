Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,939 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,231,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,054,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

NNN stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

