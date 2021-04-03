Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of FormFactor worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 324,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FORM. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

