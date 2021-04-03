Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.82% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.

Get VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $16.06 on Friday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.