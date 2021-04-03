Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,727 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.59% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 250,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 35,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

EBMT stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $163.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $23.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $97,739.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

