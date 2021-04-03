Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Exelixis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Exelixis by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 151,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 30,582 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Exelixis by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $140,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,317 shares of company stock worth $12,535,143 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

