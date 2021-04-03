Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SF. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.09.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $724,660.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

