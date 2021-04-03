Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 24,549 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 571.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Papa John’s International worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth $138,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 45.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $88.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.77.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.89.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

