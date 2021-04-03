Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $5,313,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Celanese by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Celanese by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 55,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CE stock opened at $151.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.22. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $155.62.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.74.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.