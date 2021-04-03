Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 236.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,845 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Workhorse Group worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 49.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at $116,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WKHS. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

In other news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $5,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $241,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 567,854 shares of company stock worth $15,916,339. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35. Sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

