Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,502 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of PacWest Bancorp worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,164,000 after acquiring an additional 141,982 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after buying an additional 782,820 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after buying an additional 249,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 35.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 132,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $42.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.