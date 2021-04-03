Stifel Financial Corp Sells 40,439 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,439 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 291,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $13,322,304.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,322,304.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $24,541,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,541,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,448,490 shares of company stock worth $240,234,704 in the last three months.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.