Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.11

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.11 and traded as low as C$7.11. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$7.27, with a volume of 59,600 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.44. The company has a market cap of C$533.12 million and a PE ratio of 21.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.57.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

