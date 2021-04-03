Stipend (SPD) Price Reaches $0.0394 on Major Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 148.2% higher against the US dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $453,385.26 and $10.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,739.44 or 0.99647991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00036119 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010688 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $478.43 or 0.00811625 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.37 or 0.00395903 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.11 or 0.00307242 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00093162 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.