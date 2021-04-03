Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Holdings Decreased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,349 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Stitch Fix worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,732,000 after purchasing an additional 530,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,360,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $3,316,318.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,483,065.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,571.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 346,595 shares of company stock valued at $21,689,795. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $49.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -86.44 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

