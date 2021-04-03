Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.51

Shares of Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and traded as high as $14.52. Stolt-Nielsen shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 123 shares changing hands.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stolt-Nielsen in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06.

Stolt-Nielsen Limited provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas.

