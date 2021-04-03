Storj (STORJ) Market Capitalization Tops $741.47 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Storj has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One Storj token can now be purchased for $2.90 or 0.00005075 BTC on exchanges. Storj has a market cap of $741.47 million and $327.97 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00051618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $387.21 or 0.00677126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00069448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00027284 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,469,204 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storj Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

