StormX (STMX) One Day Volume Tops $360.28 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One StormX coin can currently be bought for $0.0739 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a market capitalization of $621.69 million and $360.28 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StormX has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00051837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.02 or 0.00665577 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00069348 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00027950 BTC.

About StormX

STMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,333,047 coins. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

