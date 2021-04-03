Stratis Price Up 31.5% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Stratis has a market cap of $271.28 million and approximately $30.94 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $2.09 or 0.00003566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020219 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 129,856,850 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com

Buying and Selling Stratis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

