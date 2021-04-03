Streamr (DATA) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Streamr has a total market cap of $145.29 million and $13.68 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00050967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.34 or 0.00666601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00068936 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027875 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 864,825,679 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

