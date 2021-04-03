Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,782 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Stride worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Stride by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Stride by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LRN opened at $31.75 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

