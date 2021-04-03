Strike 24-Hour Volume Tops $24.20 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $61.45 or 0.00105937 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded flat against the US dollar. Strike has a market cap of $158.81 million and $24.20 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00073102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.09 or 0.00301820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.09 or 0.00746562 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00089130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00027054 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

