StrongHands Masternode Trading Down 42.2% This Week (SHMN)

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded up 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One StrongHands Masternode coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, StrongHands Masternode has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar. StrongHands Masternode has a market capitalization of $297,713.81 and approximately $233.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00038111 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003086 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode Profile

StrongHands Masternode Coin Trading

