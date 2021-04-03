StrongHands Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One StrongHands token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $1,192.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 52.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,443,144,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,029,950,497 tokens. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

