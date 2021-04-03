Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Sumokoin has a market cap of $3.04 million and $196,808.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.87 or 0.00435455 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 974.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.