SUN (SUN) Trading Up 38.4% Over Last 7 Days

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One SUN token can now be bought for about $39.36 or 0.00067289 BTC on popular exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $192.48 million and $266.40 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SUN has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00073605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.92 or 0.00297330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00090281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.11 or 0.00743844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00027409 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00015726 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,890,183 tokens. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars.

