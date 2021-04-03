Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.15. Sundance Energy Australia shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Sundance Energy Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundance Energy Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.