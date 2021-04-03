Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,361 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of Super Micro Computer worth $16,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,932 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $1,211,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $2,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $39.60 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.