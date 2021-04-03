Super Zero Protocol Price Up 45.2% Over Last Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $59.99 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,324,223 coins and its circulating supply is 312,286,196 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

