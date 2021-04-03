SuperCoin (SUPER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, SuperCoin has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $152,700.88 and approximately $6.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,163,476 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

