Suretly (SUR) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,021.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Suretly has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Suretly has a market cap of $60,892.87 and $2,021.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00051618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $387.21 or 0.00677126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00069448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00027284 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a token. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.