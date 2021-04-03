Suretly Trading Down 16.2% Over Last Week (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges. Suretly has a market cap of $61,258.35 and approximately $2,421.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Suretly has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00054288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.48 or 0.00682273 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00070762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028230 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

