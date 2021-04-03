Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.59

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as high as C$0.63. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 596,200 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGY. Raymond James upped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.78.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

