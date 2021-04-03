suterusu (SUTER) Price Tops $0.0125 on Top Exchanges

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. suterusu has a total market cap of $48.02 million and $1.66 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, suterusu has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00052526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.98 or 0.00673459 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00069574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00027915 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

