Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

STRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $61,524.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,815.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

