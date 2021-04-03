Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,896 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.47% of Sutro Biopharma worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 1,815.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -260.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.