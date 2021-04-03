Swap (XWP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $525.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Swap has a market capitalization of $526,881.57 and approximately $525.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Swap has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 12,850,601 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

