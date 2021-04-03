Swarm (SWM) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 69.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Swarm has a market cap of $11.69 million and approximately $261,914.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 83.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00054027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00020876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.43 or 0.00679108 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00070870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028227 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

SWM is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org

Swarm Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars.

