Swarm (SWM) Trading 79% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Swarm token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swarm has traded up 79% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $626,456.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00052276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.81 or 0.00674522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00027707 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

