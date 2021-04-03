Swerve (SWRV) Market Capitalization Hits $16.33 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Swerve has a total market cap of $16.33 million and $7.52 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Swerve token can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002477 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00073827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.00332163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.73 or 0.00775969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00089994 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00027279 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001529 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 13,246,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,529,463 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

