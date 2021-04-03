SwftCoin (SWFTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.65 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $15.05 million and $12.65 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00051925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.31 or 0.00672498 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00069580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00027237 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SWFTC is a token. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

