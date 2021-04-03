Swipe Market Capitalization Tops $335.79 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $335.79 million and approximately $326.83 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $3.84 or 0.00006515 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00052543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.39 or 0.00674868 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00069960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00028127 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 87,536,975 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.