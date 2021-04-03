Switcheo (SWTH) Market Cap Hits $86.12 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $86.12 million and approximately $649,563.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,289,738,655 coins and its circulating supply is 1,223,976,233 coins. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

