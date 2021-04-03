Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to announce sales of $457.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $456.70 million and the highest is $457.95 million. Sykes Enterprises posted sales of $411.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SYKE. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

