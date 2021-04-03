SYNC Network Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $13.97 million and approximately $469,211.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.21 or 0.00396476 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005388 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00026487 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.50 or 0.04506083 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network Token Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 136,953,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,540,025 tokens. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.