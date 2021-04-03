Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529,738 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.11% of Synchrony Financial worth $23,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $43.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.