Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 534.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $254.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.94 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total transaction of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.