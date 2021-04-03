Synthetix (SNX) Hits Market Cap of $2.25 Billion

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Synthetix token can currently be bought for about $19.62 or 0.00034057 BTC on exchanges. Synthetix has a market cap of $2.25 billion and $147.62 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00052102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.11 or 0.00676998 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00069579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027463 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a token. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.